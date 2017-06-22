»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JUNE 23-25

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for June 23-25, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Ford.

June 23- Art on the Rocks- It’s one of the best summer evening events in Birmingham and it’s happening this Friday. Art on the Rocks will celebrate artists, musicians, contortionists and more. Information is listed here.

June 24- Druid City Dames Roller Derby– The Druid City Dames are hitting the rink for their first ever home match on Saturday night. They’ll take on the Souther Harm Derby Dames at 5p. It’s a family friendly event. Ticket information is listed here.

June 24- Tyrese In Concert- If you haven’t heard five- time grammy nominee and actor Tyrese is in concert then you’ve been living under a rock. Tyrese is playing the Tuscaloosa Ampitheater this weekend. Ticket information is listed here.

June 24- Tie One On Funky Food Truck Festival- Birmingham Food Trucks like Eugene’s Hot Chicken, NOLA Ice Birmingham and Shindigs and many more are planning a funky good time. There will even be a treat truck for dogs. Ticket information is listed here.

June 25- Trucks by the Tracks- Your favorite Tuscaloosa Food Trucks are getting together to serve up delicious cuisine, beer and live music at the Band of Brothers Brewing company. Local Roots, Archibalds, Woodrow’s Barbeque, and so much more will be there. Find information here.