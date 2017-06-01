»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JUNE 2-4

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for June 2- 4, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Ford.

June 2- First Friday & Art Night- The first Friday of the month is a celebration of art, food and music throughout downtown Tuscaloosa. Enjoy First Friday at participating galleries and restaurants and enjoy live music too. Find more information here.

June 2- Live at the Plaza– Enjoy live music from one of West Alabama’s finest bands at the Live at the Plaza free concert in Government Plaza, featuring musician Michael Warren. Bring you lawn chairs, blankets and coolers. It’s fun for the entire family from 6p-9p. Find more information here.

June 2- 4- Annie The Musical- The story of the little red head orphan that’s charmed millions of hearts is playing out on stage this weekend. Enjoy the story Annie, Mr. Warbucks and Sandy on stage at the Bama Theatre. Ticket information is listed here.

June 2- 4- Steel City Jazz Festival- Over in Birmingham, bring your lawn chairs, your blankets and love of music to Linn Park for the Steel City Jazz Festival. Headlines include the OJays, Najee and so much more. Ticket information is listed here.

June 3- MADE South- It’s a celebration of the south’s best artisans, food, drink and art at the Made South event. Find goods from hundreds of makers and dozens of local crafters too. Find more information here.

June 3- SliceFest- Birmingham’s largest food & music block party hosted by Slice Pizza & Brewhouse is happening Saturday. It’s not only an anniversary celebration but the Festival is also a way to say thank the Birmingham community for their continuous support. Find more information here.

June 4- 5th Street Vintage Market- Curated by This Ol’ Thing Vintage, Grace Aberdean Habitat Alchemy and DJ Tom Kat Kitten, 5th Street Vintage Market brings a one of a kind shopping experience to the area. We will feature many dealers from the region who specialize in vintage clothing, furnishings and vinyl recordings. Northport Farmer’s Market from 11-4. Find more information here.