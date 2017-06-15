»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JUNE 16-18

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for June 16-18, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Ford.

June 16- Band of Brothers Crawfish Boil- The Band of Brothers Brewing company is hosting a crawfish boil Friday night. Enjoy delicious crawfish and jam to the sound of Tekknology on stage from 4p-10p. Find more information here.

June 16- Live at the Plaza– Justin Oliver will be on stage at Tuscaloosa’s Government Plaza on Friday night from 6p-9p.

June 17- LOCAL Alabama Festival- UAB’s Alys Stephens center will celebrate LOCAL, a highlight of everything Alabama. At the summer outdoor festival, families can enjoy your favorite food trucks, fresh farmers produce and other artisans. Find more information here.

June 17- Gladys Knight Concert- Grammy award winning R&B legend Gladys Knight will grace the stage at the BJCC this Saturday night. Ticket information is listed here.

June 17- Super Dad Day @ CHOM- Sunday is Father’s Day and the Children’s Hands On Museum in Tuscaloosa is celebrating with a SuperDad Day. Kids can wear their favorite superhero costume, meet Batman and make a special Father’s day gift. More information is listed here.