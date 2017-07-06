»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JULY 7-9

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for July 7-9.

July 7-9- Alabama Blues Weekend- The University of Alabama campus will transform into a blues music showcase for the Alabama Blues weekend, sponsored by the Alabama Blues Project. Not only will attendees enjoy live concerts but there will also be master classes led by industry experts. More information is listed here.

July 8- Screen on the Green- Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and the entire family to Midtown village in Tuscaloosa for screen on the green this Saturday night. The animated fun movie Trolls will be playing underneath the stars. The show begins at 8. Click here for more information.

July 8- Puppers and Pride- Get your pups a fresh scrub at Grace Aberdean’s Habitat Alchemey’s Puppers and Pride dog wash. Proceeds will benefit Druid City Pride. Find more information here.

July 8- Journey in Concert- Never stop believing! You can hear the famous song and more from Journey this weekend. They’re in concert at the Oak Mountain Ampitheater. The show begins at 7p. Ticket information is listed here.

July 9- Movies at Avondale Park– Grab your blankets, lawn chairs and your family for the monthly movie under the stars in Avondale. Enjoy the Julia Roberts and Robin Williams in Hook. Admission is free. Find more information here.

July 9-12- Birmingham Barons Baseball– Get in on the action at Regions Field as the Birmingham Barons face the Mobile Bay Bears. Ticket information is listed here.