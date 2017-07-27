»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JULY 28- 30

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for July 28-30.

July 28-20- Disney’s Newsies- The fantastic tale of a newsboy and his newsies as they hope for a better life away from the streets. Disney’s Newsies hits the stage at Birmingham’s Red Mountain Theatre. Click here for ticket and show information.

July 28- Cafes on the Concourse– Make dinner plans at Regions Field on Friday night enjoying dozens of Birmingham’s best food trucks and a host of children’s activities. Big Spoon Creamery, Dreamland BBQ, Shindigs and much more will be there all to benefit Pathways, a United Way agency that serves 1,300 women and children experiencing homelessness in the Birmingham area each year. Find ticket information here.

July 29- Summer Scavenger Hunt- Take the children to burn off some of their energy at Tuscaloosa’s Children’s Hands On Museum for a spectacular scavenger hunt. Follow the clues to the ultimate prize. Click here for more information.

July 29- Screen on the Green– Grab your blankets and lawn chairs for the weekly Screen on the Green movie night at Tuscaloosa’s Midtown Village. Sing is the featured flick. Find more information here.

July 29- Hot Hundred Bike Ride- In its 15th year, the hottest ride in the South is happening this weekend. Bikers will ride 103 miles in the Hot Hundred Bike Ride benefitting Tuscaloosa’s Mental Health Alliance. Get out and watch the bikers. Find route information here.

July 29- Magic City Brewfest- Sample the best of over 200 beers this weekend at the Magic City Brewfest. There will be one of a kind, rare beers from Alabama and beyond. Find ticket information here.

July 29- Birmingham Burger Fest- Drink some beer and then balance out with some delicious burgers at the Birmingham Burger fest at Avondale Brewery. Enjoy some of the best burgers while supporting the ALS Association. Find ticket information here.