»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JULY 21-23

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for July 21-23.

July 22- Bama Theatre Acoustic Night- It’s acoustic music night at the Bama Theatre in Tuscaloosa and the Mulligan Brothers are on stage along with special guest The Parkers. Tickets are still available. Find more information here.

July 22- Screen on the Green- On Saturday night, take the entire family to Midtown Village to enjoy Screen on the Green. Boss Baby is the night’s featured movie. The best part, it’s free. Check our website here for more information.

July 22- Patty Griffin & Lee Ann Womack Acoustic Night- Birmingham is also hosting an acoustic night featuring country singer icons Patty Griffin and Lee Ann Womack at the Lyric Theatre on Saturday night. Find ticket information here.

July 23- Battle of the Blues Bands- It’s the weekend of amazing music as the Magic City Blues Society hosts the Battle of the Blues Bands. The lineup looks incredible. Click here for more information,