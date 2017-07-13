»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JULY 14-16

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for July 14-16.

July 14- Green Scene Summer Movie- If you’re looking for a fun kid activity, take your crew to Tuscaloosa’s Richard Curry Junior Complex for the Green Scene Summer Movie on Friday. The fun flick, Wall- E will be playing. Enjoy the free movie free popcorn. Find more information here.

July 14- Live at the Plaza Concert– Michael Warren will play the Live at the Plaza show at Tuscaloosa’s Government Plaza this Friday. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and coolers. The music starts at 6p.

July 14- Rock the River With Rebirth Brass Band– The Grammy Award-Winning band Rebirth Brass Band will rock the stage at the Mary G. Hardin Center for Cultural Arts Center along the banks of the Coosa River in Gadsden. Doors open at 6p. The Show kicks off at 6:30p. Find ticket information here.

July 15 & 16- Birmingham Sloss Music+Arts Festival- It’s one of Birmingham’s most popular and most anticipated events. The Sloss Fest, at the historic Sloss Furnaces, is on tap this weekend. Enjoy amazing food, live music and dozens of artisans. Find more information here.

July 15- David Blaine Live- Magical mind-blowing magician David Blaine is appearing at the BJCC this Saturday night at 8p. Ticket are still available. Find ticket information here.

July 15- The Birmingham Project- If you want to cool off indoors, enjoy the riveting award-winning play, The Birmingham Project. It chronicles the history of the Civil Rights Movement with song and dance. The show begins at 6p. Find ticket information here.