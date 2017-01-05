»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JANUARY 6-8

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for January 6-8 sponsored by Sealy.

January 5- Alabama Women’s Basketball $1 Night– It’s dollar night for the Alabama Women’s Crimson Tide basketball and the first 100 fans will receive hot dogs for just $1, as they face off with Ole Miss at 7p. Click here for ticket information.

January 7- Alabama Men’s Basketball- The Alabama men’s basketball team faces off with Vanderbilt on Saturday at 6p. Ticket information is listed here.

January 6&7- Star Wars Sleepover at The McWane Center– May the force be with you at the McWane Science Center. They are hosting a fun weekend sleepover. Kids can arrive dressed at their favorite Jedi Knight. Enjoy activities and a special showing of Rogue One. Ticket information is listed here.

January 7- Old Rock Sock Hop at CHOM– Take the children to burn off some energy at the children’s hands on museum for the old rock sock hop. Enjoy fun music, root beer floats and fun crafts. It’s a free event from 10a-4p. Click here for more information.

If you’re interested in a Bama’s Buzz sponsorship, please send us an email at cmchenry@wvua23.com.