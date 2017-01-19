»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JANUARY 20-22

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for January 20-22, brought to you by Sealy Realty, Where You’re At Home With Sealy.

Friday- Sunday, Jan 20-22- Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus– The Greatest Show On Earth makes a stop in Birmingham at the BJCC on their ‘Out of This World’ circus tour. Ticket information is listed here.

Friday- Sunday- Jan 20-22- Birmingham Boat Show– The 46th annual boat show floats into the BJCC. Attendees will get to see and experience dozens of boats and other watercraft. Find ticket information here.

Friday, January 20- Alabama Blues Queen@ Band of Brothers Brewing- Check out some live music at Band of Brothers Brewing Company. The Alabama Blues Queen Diedra will be on stage from 7p to 11p. More information is listed here.

Saturday, Jan 21- Alabama Track & Field Cross Country vs. Auburn- Alabama track and field will test their speed at the Auburn Invitational this Saturday. Runners will start their marks at the CrossPlex indoor facility in Birmingham. Ticket information is listed here.

Saturday, Jan 21- Birmingham Women’s March– Hundreds of women are gathering to take a stand for women’s rights in Birmingham’s Kelly Ingram Park beginning at 2p. Find more information here.

Jan 20-29- Birmingham Restaurant Week- Where should we eat? Now you get a chance to try a new place during Birmingham’s restaurant week. Sample locally owned and operated shops offer incentives for you to come back to their restaurant or try a new one. Find ticket information here.

Saturday, January 21- Red Shoe Run- Lace up your shoes for the Red Show Run, benefitting the Ronald McDonald Charities of Alabama. There’s a ten-miler, a 5k and 1- mile fun run and even Red Shoe Snoozer if you feel like taking your time. The starting line is at SOHO square in Homewood. Registration information is listed here.