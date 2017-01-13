»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JANUARY 13-15

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for January 13-15, brought to you by Sealy Realty, where You’re At Home With Sealy.

Friday, January 13- Black Jacket Symphony @ Bama Theatre-The Bama Theatre will present a Night at the Opera by Queen Friday night. The show begins at 8p and ticket information is listed here.

Friday, January 13- Alabama Gymnastics– The Alabama Women’s Gymnastic team open their season facing #1 ranked LSU. Ticket information is listed here.

Friday, January 13- Search For Superstitious @ CHOM– The Children’s Hands-On Museum wants you to bring the children and search for 13 suspicious clues. Find more information here.

Friday, January 13- Live Music @ Band of Brothers Brewing– One of Tuscaloosa’s premiere bands, B2B will perform with their show beginning at 7p. Find more information here.

Saturday, January 14- Alabama Women’s Tennis Opener- The Alabama Women’s tennis team open their season this Saturday with a match against UAB. The first 100 fans will get biscuits from Jack’s restaurant. Ticket information is listed here.

Sunday, January 15- Realizing the Dream Concert with Kirk Franklin- The 28th annual Realizing the Dream concert, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King junior is planned for the Sunday. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin will headline the show. The event is part of a collaboration between the University of Alabama, Stilman College and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Ticket information is listed here.