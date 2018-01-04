»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- Jan 5-7

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for January 5-7.

Jan 5-7- Holidays on the River- You still have a chance to practice you ice skating skills during Holidays On The River at the Tuscaloosa Ampitheater. Take your family before the ice melts for the season. Find ticket information here.

Jan 5- KGL Concert- If you’re in the mood for some live music, head over to Alcove to hear KGL, Kings German Legion in concert this Friday night. The show starts at 10:30p. Find more information here.

Jan 5+6- Drew Dye+ Friends Concert- Over at the Filling Station, Drew Dye and Friends are on stage this weekend. Click here for showtimes and ticket information.

Jan 6- Snow Day @CHOM- The winter weather is blowing in strong at the Children’s Hands- On Museum this Saturday. Kids can enjoy an indoor snowball fight and they can make fun hot chocolate cones. Find more information here.