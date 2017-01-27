»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JAN 27-29

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for January 27-29, brought to you by Sealy Realty, Where You’re At Home With Sealy.

Saturday, January 28- Chinese New Year @CHOM- Ring in the Chinese New year at the Children’s Hands On museum in Tuscaloosa this Saturday. From 10a to 4p, kids can craft their own dragon, mask or even even zodiac animal. Find more information here.

Saturday, January 28 & 29- Southeast Regional Conference National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses– The Tuscaloosa Community Choral Union will host the 2017 Southeast Regional Conference National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses, Incorporated at the Oasis Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa. Find more information here.

Saturday, Jan 28- Black Warrior Brewing Chili Cook-Off- Get ready to sample some delicious chili at the second annual Black Warrior brewing chili cook off this Saturday. Each of the recipes will incorporate beer. The event benefits Tuscaloosa One Place. Ticket information is listed here.

Sunday, January 29- Alabama Women’s Basketball vs. Auburn- The Crimson Tide Women’s basketball team will take on the Auburn Tigers this Sunday. The first 300 fans will get t-shirts and you’ll get a chance to win Beats headphones. Ticket information is listed here.

Sunday, January 29- Elevate Gymnastics vs. Auburn Meet- From basketball to gymnastics Alabama will again face Auburn, at the BJCC in Birmingham, as part of the Elevate gymnastics program. Find ticket information here.