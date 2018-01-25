»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JAN 26-28

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for January 26-28.

Jan 26- Alabama Gymnastics- Alabama Gymnastics kicks off the weekend with a match against Missouri at Coleman Coliseum. It begins at 7:30p. Find ticket information here.

Jan 27- Alabama Men’s Basketball- The Alabama Men’s Basketball team hit the hardwood on Saturday afternoon against the Oklahoma Sooners. Tip off is at 1:15p. Find ticket information here.

Jan 27- Electric Saturday @ CHOM– Get zapped at the Children’s Hands-On Museum this Saturday for fun experiments studying static. The fun happens from 10a-4p. Find more information here.

Jan 26- Corey Smith @ Iron City– Country Music superstar Corey Smith is on stage at Iron City in Birmingham. Find ticket information here.

Jan 26- 28– Disney On Ice @ BJCC- All your favorite Disney characters will glide on stage at the Wonderful World of Disney on Ice show at Birmingham’s BJCC with shows throughout weekend. Find ticket information and showtimes here.

Jan 27-28- Shen Yun @ BJCC– The colorful and artistic dancing of Shen Yun comes to BJCC. The entire family can enjoy the magical performance. Find ticket information here.

Jan 27- Red Shoe Run- Lace up your sneakers in support of the Ronald McDonald House for the Red Shoe Run this Saturday. Choose the one mile, 5k or 10k. It’s all happening in Homewood. Find registration information here.