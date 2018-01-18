»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JAN 19-21

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for January 19-21.

Jan 19- Cole Swindell Concert- Country music singer and songwriter Cole Swindell will be in concert this Friday night at the Druid City Music Hall. Doors open at 7:30p. Music begins about a hour later. Find ticket information here.

Jan 20- Alabama Championship Football Parade– National Champions the Crimson Tide will celebrate their win with fans, coaches, their families, the Million Dollar Band and more. The parade begins at 2p. at Denny Chimes and will end with a ceremony in front of the Bryant-Denny stadium steps. Find more information here.

Jan 20- Alabama Men’s Basketball- The Alabama Men’s basketball team hit the hardwood on Saturday night against Mississippi state. Tip off is at 7:30p. Find ticket information here.

Jan 20 & 21- Jason Isbell Concert in Birmingham- Two– time Grammy winner Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit are live in concert this Friday and Saturday at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham. Ticket information is listed here.

Jan 21- Ballet Memphis @ Alys Stephens- Beautiful and graceful Ballet Memphis will perform the “I Am Project” at the Alys Stephens Center in Birmingham. The show starts at 8 on Saturday. Find ticket information here.