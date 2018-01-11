»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JAN 12-14

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for January 12-14, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Bureau.

Jan 12- CHEW @ Alcove Tavern- International group the Chew is back in the states and set to perform tunes from their new album at the Alcove Tavern on Friday night. Check out their FREE show which kicks off at 10p. Find more information here.

Jan 13- Scavenger Hunt @CHOM– Take your curious children to The Tuscaloosa Children’s Hands-On Museum and let them hunt for clues a the scavenger hunt. There’s a big prize at the end. The hunt is from 12-4p. Find more information here.

Jan 12- Black Jacket Symphony Perform- The Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin’s II at the Bama Theatre on Friday night. Find ticket information here.

Jan 13- Brantley and Jameson Live- Open mic boys Brantley and Jameson are back and performing Saturday night at the Druid City Brewing Company. The show starts at 8p. Ticket information is listed here.

Jan 14- Classy Threads Prom Fashion Show- Prom and pageant season will be here before you know it so why not get an early look and some beautiful gowns by checking out the Classy Threads fashion show this Sunday at the University Mall. VIP tickets gets you special access and a meet and greet with Miss Alabama Jessica Procter. Find more information here.