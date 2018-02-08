»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- FEBRUARY 9-11

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for February 9-11.

Feb 10- Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cook Off- Get your spoons ready to sample 30 of the best chili recipes in town at the Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cook Off this Saturday. You’ll get to vote for your favorite plus enjoy live music, children’s activities, food and more. Find ticket information here.

Feb 10- Alabama Men’s Basketball- The Alabama Men’s basketball team face-off this weekend against Tennessee. Tip off is at 5p. Find ticket information here.

Feb 9-11- Home Building & Remodeling Showcase- If you’re planning to build your dream home or you’re in the market for a remodel, you may find some cool ideas at the Home Building and Remodeling showcase all weekend at the Hoover Met. Find ticket information here.

Feb 11- Mercedes Marathon Weekend- Runners are lacing up their sneakers for the annual Mercedes marathon and half marathon this Sunday throughout downtown Birmingham.Click here for a list of street closures and detours.