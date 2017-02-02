»»»BAMA’s BUZZ- FEB 3-5

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for February 3-5, brought to you by Sealy Realty, where You’re At Home With Sealy.

Friday, Feb 3- First Friday Tuscaloosa- Welcome to February and welcome to First Friday in Tuscaloosa. It’s a chance for you to get out and walk downtown Tuscaloosa enjoying food, art and music. It all kicks off at 5p and it’s all free. More information is listed here.

Saturday, Feb 4- Dancing with the Stars LIVE- If you love the show Dancing with the Stars, you’ll get to see the recent cast live on stage at the BJCC this Saturday beginning at 8p. Find ticket information here.

Saturday, Feb 4- LEGO Americana Roadshow– Take the entire family to experience American landmarks that are important to U.S. history, created with LEGO® bricks at the Riverchase Galleria. LEGO® Masters handcrafted these stunning, larger-than-life replicas. The event is FREE. Find more information here.

Saturday, Feb 4- 5th Annual African Film Fest- February also kicks off Black History month and the film industry is celebrating with the African Film Fest with films and activities happening throughout the day Saturday at the Bama Theatre. Ticket information and details are listed here.

Saturday, Feb 4- Birmingham Winter Beer Fest- Shed the winter blues by sampling over 150 craft beers at the Birmingham winter beer fest happening at the BJCC on Saturday. In addition to beer sampling, participants can a Guiness cooking with beer seminar and so much more. Find ticket information here.