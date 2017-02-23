»»»BAMA’S BUZZ FEB 24-26

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for February 24-26, brought to you by Sealy Realty, Where You’re At Home With Sealy.

Friday, Feb 24- Alabama Gymnastics Princess Night- Let’s flip into the weekend with a night on the mats at Alabama Gymnastics Princess night against Boise State. Kids can dress up in their princess costume and their photo taken. The first 500 kids will receive a crown. Find ticket information here.

Friday, Feb 24- University Singers Masterworks Concert– The University Singers will be in concert at the Moody Music Hall, beginning at 7:30p. Comprised of the finest vocalists at the University of Alabama, the University Singers is the premier vocal ensemble of the School of Music. Find ticket information here.

Friday 24-26- Druid City Music Hall Concerts– The Druid City Music Hall is hosting several concerts throughout the weekend. Find more information here.

Saturday, Feb 25- Big Brothers Big Sisters Krispy Kreme Challenge- What could be better that running a race and getting to eat Krispy Kreme donuts to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters? The Krispy Kreme Challenge kicks off at Tuscaloosa’s Government Plaza on Saturday morning at 7. Find registration information here.

Saturday, Feb 25- Mardi Gras at CHOM– Kids can enjoy King Cake and moon pies. They can also make masks and beads! ! DJ Chuckie will be spinning tunes from 10 am – Noon. Find more information here.

Saturday, Feb 25- Birmingham RV Super Show- The weather is warming up and before you know it, summer will be here and it will be time to hit the road. How about hitting the road in an RV. If you’re the market for one, check out dozens of ideas at this weekend’s Birmingham RV Super Show at the BJCC. Find ticket information here.

Saturday, Feb 25- Deontay Wilder Fight- Undefeated heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will face off with Gerald Washington Saturday night. Will he hold on his title? It all goes down at the BJCC. Find more information here.

Sunday, Feb 26- Black History Month Concert- Enjoy the Shelton State Community College Singers as they sing African American spirituals in celebration of Black History Month. The concert will be held at First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa at 3p. The event is free and open to the public. Find more information here.