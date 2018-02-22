»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- FEB 23-25

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for February 23-25.

Feb 24- Band of Brothers Music Festival- The Band of Brothers Brewing Company is hosting its first ever Music Festival this Saturday. Bring the entire family. Children 10 and under are free. Everyone else pays just $5. Enjoy an awesome lineup of bands and great food truck cuisine. Find more information here.

Feb 24- Alabama Men’s Basketball- The Alabama Men’s Basketball team face off with Arkansas this Saturday night. Tip off is at 5p. Find ticket information here.

Feb 23&24– The Illusionists- In Birmingham, check out the mind-blowing spectacular show performed by some of the world’s most talented illusionists. The Illusionists are playing this Friday and Saturday at the BJCC. Find ticket information here.

Feb 25- Michael McDonald Concert- His beautiful distinct voice has graced the ears of music lovers for years and you can see him live in concert this Sunday. Michael McDonald performs at the Alys Stephens center. The show is nearly sold out. Find tickets information here.