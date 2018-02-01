»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- FEB 2-4

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for February 2-4.

Feb 2-3- Tuscaloosa Heritage Festival- If you appreciate diversity and cultural sensitivity in film, music and dance then you’ll certainly enjoy celebrating the Tuscaloosa Heritage Festival throughout the weekend. It’s happening at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy. Find more information here.

Feb 3- 6th Tuscaloosa Africana Film Festival- Enjoy the screening of four movies including a children’s feature at the Bama Theatre in celebration of the Tuscaloosa Africana Film Festival. It’s happening this Saturday. Find the schedule and ticket information here.

Feb 3- Steel Drivers Concert– The SteelDrivers will be in concert at Iron City in Birmingham. Find ticket information here.

Feb 2 &4- Alabama Gymnastics & Women’s Basketball- The Alabama Women’s Gymnastics team and the Women’s Basketball team compete this weekend. Find details here.

Feb 4- Superbowl Watch Parties- If you’re looking for a lively crowd and a fun place to watch the super bowl, see below for parties in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.

Iron City- Doors open at 5p- Free. More info here.

Black Warrior Brewing Company- 5p-9p- More info here.