»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- FEB 17-19

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for February 17-19, brought to you by Sealy Realty, Where You’re At Home With Sealy.

Thursday, Feb 16- Bon Jovi Concert- He’s been swooning for a long time and he’s bringing his This House is Not for Sale tour is coming to the BJCC this weekend. Leave your guys at home and enjoy Bon Jovi in concert on Thursday. Find ticket information here.

Fri, Feb 17- Eric Church Concert- Country singer Eric Church will perform at the BJCC Legacy Arena. Get tickets here.

Fri- Sun- Feb 17-19 Birmingham Home Show- If you’re looking for home improvement ideas or you want to add to your honey do list, find awesome ideas at the Birmingham Home Show throughout this weekend at the BJCC. Ticket information is listed here.

Fri- Sun- Feb 17-19- The Real Queen of Hearts Ain’t Even Pretty- Theatre Tuscaloosa presents their first show of the year and it’s theme that’s quite familiar in this part of the region. The hilarious story of a high school beauty pageant. Find ticket information here.

Sat- Feb 18- Katt Williams: Great American Tour- The BJCC legacy arena is a busy place this weekend but not too busy for you to check out comedian Katt Williams on stage during his great american tour. Get tickets here.