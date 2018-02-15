»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- FEB 16-18

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for February 16-18.

Feb 17- Chinese New Year @ CHOM- Welcome in the Year of the Dog by celebrating the Chinese New Year at the Children’s Hands- On Museum this Saturday. Children can make colorful dragons, masks and more. Click here for more information.

Feb 17- Tuscaloosa Marines Memorial Run- Lace up your running shoes and join the Marines and other military members this Saturday morning for the Tuscaloosa Marines Memorial Run at the Robert Cardinal park. The race begins at 7a. Find registration information here.

Feb 17- 8th Annual Night At The Museum– The Alabama Museum of History at the University of Alabama present “Ocean Explorers” Night At The Museum. The entire family can enjoy interactive activities presented by graduate students from over 20 departments. Enjoy free admission, free food and door prizes from 5-8p. Find more information here.

Feb 16 &17- Wide Spread Panic Concert- One of the most successful rock bands in America, Wide Spread Panic performs this Friday and Saturday at the BJCC in Birmingham. Find ticket information here.

Feb 16-18- The Color Purple Performance- In a continuation of honoring Black History Month, the iconic award- winning play The Color Purple makes a stop at the Red Mountain Theater this weekend. Visit here for showtimes and tickets.