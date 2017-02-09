»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- FEB 10-12

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for February 10-12, brought to you by Sealy Realty, Where You’re At Home With Sealy.

Friday, Feb 10- Romeo & Juliet @ Bama Theatre- Would you die for the one you love? Well, Romeo and Juliet did and their story will be on stage at the Bama Theatre Friday night. Take the one you love to the show. Get tickets here.

Saturday, Feb 11- Evening of Art & Blues-The Alabama Blues Project is joining forces with The Band of Brothers Brewing Company for a night of music, art, and fun on Saturday night at 7p. The Alabama Blues Project offers blues music lessons to children ages 8 through 18. Find more information here.

Saturday, Feb 11- Dancing with the Vets– The Band of Brother’s Brewing Company is hosting a benefit fundraiser for disabled veterans. The Tuscaloosa Big Band will perform favorites from the 1930, 40’s and 50’s. A $5 donation is appreciated. Find more information here.

Fri- Sun, Feb 10- 12- Mercedes Marathon Weekend- Thousands of runners have trained months for this day and it’s coming on Saturday. The Birmingham Mercedes Marathon is running into its 16th year, raising millions of dollars for charity. There are a host of marathon events throughout the weekend with the race on Sunday. Find late registration information and race route information here.

Fri- Sun, Feb 10-12- Sound Edge Festival- Love is in the air and in every note of music at the Sound Edge Festival this weekend. Enjoy a fantastic line up of different musicians and genres including the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. Find ticket information here.