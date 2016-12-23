»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- DECEMBER 23-25

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for December 23-25.

Thursday, Dec 22, Dec 23- Holiday Film Series at Alabama Theatre- The Alabama Theatre in Birmingham is celebrating the season by showing the holiday’s most classic movies. Christmas Vacation is playing Thursday night and A Christmas Carol is playing Friday night. Ticket information is listed here.

Friday, Dec 23- Milk and Cookies with Moosie at CHOM– Kids are out of school on Friday and if you’re looking for a place to keep them busy, enjoy milk, cookies, and Christmas stories at the Children’s Hands- On Museum from 10-3p on Friday. Click here for more information.

Friday, Dec 23-Jan 8- Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland– Take a stroll through more than three miles of customized christmas lights displays. You can stay in your car and play holiday music on your radio synchronized with the lights. Click here for ticket information.

Friday, Dec 23, Dec 26-32- Birmingham’s ZooLight Safari– If some of your family members still aren’t impressed with the lights, head over to the Birmingham Zoo where the entire park is lit up with brightly colored lights. Find ticket information here.

Friday Dec 23- Holidays on the River Movie Night– Watch a classic holiday movie under the stars at the Tuscaloosa Ampitheater as part of the Holiday’s on the River event series. After the free movie, take a slide on the ice skating rink. Find more information here.