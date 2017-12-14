»»BAMA’S BUZZ -DECEMBER 15TH-17TH

Hi Everybody, I’m Catenya McHenry with your Bama’s Buzz- your list of fun things to do this weekend throughout West Alabama, brought to you by the Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Bureau.

Take a trip into the land of Narnia and see the stage adaptation of the lion, the witch and the wardrobe. The play is showing at the Bama Theatre all weekend. Find ticket information and show times on our website.

Get your holiday outfits ready for the band of Brothers brewing company third annual Christmas party this Friday night. Enjoy food and live music beginning at 5:30. Admission is free. More information is on our website.

If you’re still on the hunt for the right Christmas presents, you may consider getting some shopping done this Sunday at Bama Bed and breakfast during their shop till you drop holiday Bazaar. Enjoy Vendors, prizes and more. Find more information on our website.

The Alabama choir school perform their winter concert this Saturday night at the moody music building. Find ticket information on our website.

