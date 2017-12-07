»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- DEC 8-10

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for December 8-10.

Dec 9- 15th Annual Holiday Singalong- Get into the holiday spirit by caroling at the 15th annual holiday sing along at Capitol Park on Saturday afternoon. There will be free food and drinks. Find more information on our website.

Dec 9- Jolly Jingles Christmas Market- After you’re done caroling, head over to American Christian Academy for the Jolly Jingles Christmas Market, featuring unique finds from local artists and vendors. Admission is free. More information is listed here.

Dec 8-10- A Christmas Carol @Theatre Tuscaloosa- Ebenezer Scrooge makes an appearance on stage starring in the classic play A Christmas Carol. The show is playing at Theatre Tuscaloosa this weekend. Find ticket information here.

Dec 10- Alabama Women’s Basketball- The Alabama women’s basketball team hit the hardwood against Grambling State this Sunday. Find ticket information here.