»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- DEC 29-31

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for December 29-31.

Dec 29- Pre New Year’s Eve Concert-The John Wilson Band is kicking off the New Year’s Eve weekend at Band of Brothers Brewing Company onFriday. Enjoy music and food from the Battered Wild food truck. The show starts at 7:30p. Find ticket information here.

Dec 30- Alabama Men’s Basketball- Alabama Men face off with Texas A& M on the hardwood Saturday night. Tip off is at 5p. Find ticket information here.

Dec 30- New Year’s Eve @CHOM- Ring in the new year a little early with your children at the Children’s Hand’s On Museum this Saturday morning from 10a-2p. Balloons drop at 11a sharp. Grab your hats and party horns and find admission information here.

Dec 31– New Year’s Eve Parties-There are several adult concerts and parties throughout town on Sunday night. Here is a short list below:

Alcove International Tavern- 7p. Find more information here.

Tuscaloosa Moose Lodge #804- 8:30p. Find more information here.

The Gray Lady- Find more information here.

Victory Blessing Christian Center- 10:30p- Find more information here.

Jan 1- Sugar Bowl Watch Party– Watch the Crimson Tide play in the 2017 Sugar Bowl at Band of Brother’s Brewing Company beginning at 7p. Find more information here.