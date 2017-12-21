Trending
BAMA'S BUZZ- DECEMBER 22-24

BAMA’S BUZZ- DECEMBER 22-24

Bama's Buzz

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the latest list of things to do in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for December 22-24, brought to you by the Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Bureau.

Dec. 22 – Breakfast With Santa: Kick off your Christmas weekend by joining Santa for a pancake breakfast at Crimson Village. Calling all grandparents and grandchildren, the breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. and grandparents eat free. Find more information here.

Dec. 22 – The Locked Band in Concert: Enjoy live music with The Locked Band at Band of Brothers Brewing Company on Friday night. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Battered Wild Food Truck will also be on site. Find more information here.

Dec. 23 – Jake Sanford and Seth Key in Concert: Saturday, Jake Sanford & Seth Key will be taking over Band at Band of Brothers Brewing! Being One Of Tuscaloosa’s newest duos and making a name in the local music scene, its just something you can’t miss. The show begins at 7 p.m. You can get the details here.

Dec. 23 – The Bear with Della Ray in Concert: Muscle Shoals-area band The Bear will make one of their rare appearances at Druid City Brewing Company Saturday. They will play along with another Alabama band Della Ray. Music starts at 8 p.m. Get the details here.

Dec. 23 – Christmas Cow Party: Take the children to Tuscaloosa’s Children’s Hands-on Museum for the Christmas Cow Party with Moosie. Storyteller and musician Riverboat John will be there and kids can enjoy milk and cookies. More information is listed here.

Dec. 22-24 –  Holidays on the River: If you’re looking for something fun to do to get your crew out of the house, enjoy ice skating at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, celebrating Holidays On The River. Find ticket information here.

