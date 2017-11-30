»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- DEC 1-3

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for December 1-3.

December- January 2018- Holidays on The River- Can you believe we’re in December already? Let’s kick off the first weekend with Holidays on the River at the Tuscaloosa Ampitheater. It’s now open through January. Enjoy Ice skating and more for entire family. Find ticket information here.

Dec 1- First Friday– Downtown Tuscaloosa restaurants and art galleries invite you to enjoy their cuisine and celebrate the arts. First Friday kicks off at Grace Aberdean with the Battered Wild food truck and music by Alabama Rose Acoustic. Find more information here.

Dec 2- Candyland Breakfast&Brunch- On Saturday enjoy Candy Land Breakfast and Brunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Children’s Hands- On Museum. Breakfast is at 8a. Brunch serves at 12p. Ticket information is listed here.

Dec 3- Holiday Open House- The Alabama Museum of Natural History is hosting a Holiday Open House this Sunday packed with treats, drinks and fun kid activities. Find more information here.

Dec 3- Alabama Men’s Basketball– Cheer on the Tide as they face UCF. Tip off is at 1p. Find ticket information here.

Dec 3- 5th Street Vintage Market- If you’re looking for unique antique and vintage finds, plan to shop the 5th Street Vintage market this Sunday in the Northport Farmer’s market. Find more information here.