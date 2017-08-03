»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- AUGUST 4-6

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for August 4-6.

Aug 4 &5- Secret Stage Music Fest- Let’s kick off the weekend by going on a discovery of new music and new artist at the Secret Stages music fest in Birmingham’s loft district. It’s a showcase of up and coming musicians this Friday and Saturday. Find ticket information here.

Aug 4- Kenny Chesney Concert-Country music star Kenny Chesney is playing the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Friday night along with special guest, Midland. Click here for ticket information

Aug 4- Helena Movies in the Park- Take the entire family along with your blankets and coolers to Helena Amphitheater for Movies in the park. Enjoy the movie Sing. Food trucks and concessions will be available. More information is listed here.

Aug 4-6- Willy Wonka, Jr. On Stage- If you love chocolate then it’s likely you love the story of Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory. Willy Wonka Junior is on stage this weekend at the Virginia Samford Theatre in Birmingham. Find ticket information here.