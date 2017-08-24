»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- AUGUST 25-27

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for August 25-27.

August 25-27- Sidewalk Film Festival- Birmingham’s Sidewalk Film festival is happening this weekend, debuting a host of documentaries, shorts and other amazing films. Click here for a film lineup and locations.

August 26- Alabama Veteran’s Reunion- Tuscaloosa is hosting its fourth annual Veteran’s Reunion. It’s day set aside to honor all veteran’s and a way to say thank you for their service. Enjoy a day full of events beginning with a honor walk Saturday morning. Find more information here.

August 25&26- Moon Taxi Concert- The Nashville based Indie progressive rock band Moon Taxi is performing this weekend on two consecutive nights at the Druid City Music hall. Click here for tickets.

August 27- Alabama Soccer Match- If you’re looking for more free family events, take your crew to an Alabama Women’s soccer match as they face the Florida Seminoles this Sunday. More information is listed here.