»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- AUGUST 18-20

August 18– Art On The Rocks- Art and worldwide culture collide for a beautiful night at the Birmingham Museum of Art for Art on the Rocks. Enjoy music, breakdancing, opera, food and exquisite art. Click here for ticket information.

August 19- Project E3 Summit- Project E3 is happening at Tuscaloosa Career Technology Academy. It’s presented by SheSpeaks, an organization who seeks to education and empower. Learn about job readiness, health, wellness and more. Tickets are free. Click here for more information.

August 18&20- Alabama Women’s Soccer- The Alabama Women’s Soccer team face off this weekend with matches against Jacksonville State on Friday and Samford University of Sunday. Tickers are free. Find more information here.

August 19- Corey Smith Concert- Avondale Brewery is hosting country music star Corey Smith in concert on Saturday night. He’ll be joined by Jacob Powell. Ticket information is listed here.

August 20- Southern Bridal Show– Brides-to-Be can take a look at tons of wedding ideas at the Southern Bridal Show at the BJCC. If you can dream it, you’ll likely see it at the show. Bakers, vendors, florists and much more will be on hand to make your wedding dreams come true. Find more information here.