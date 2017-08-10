»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- AUGUST 11-13

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for August 10-13.

August 10– Alabama Women’s Soccer- The weekend is literally kicked off with Alabama Women’s Soccer team as the Tide’s first sports event of the season. They are facing off this Thursday with Middle Tennessee. Tickets are free. Click here for more information.

August 11- The Princess Bride– The beloved movie the Princess Bride is coming to the big screen at Alabama Theatre. Click here for tickets and more information.

August 11-20- Birmingham Restaurant Week- Birmingham Restaurant week is in full swing. For the next several days you can sample some of the best cuisine in the city. It’s also a chance to try a new place and dining experience. Click here for tickets and a list of restaurants.

August 12- Baby Palooza- If you’re expecting a new bundle of joy or if you’ve recently given birth, join the fun at Birmingham’s Baby Palooza at the BJCC. Parents and parents to be will have a chance to win prizes and see baby gear from some industry leaders. Find more information here.

August 12&13- Southern Makers Fest at Sloss- The Southern Makers festival celebrates some of the South’s best artists, artisans and musicians. The weekend of fun is happening at Birmingham’s historic Sloss Furnace. Click here for tickets before they’re sold out.

August 12- Soul Tide Band- The Soul Tide Band will be live in concert this Saturday at Band of Brothers Brewing company in Tuscaloosa. Find ticket information here.