»»»BAMA’S BUZZ: APRIL 7-9

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for April 7-9.

April 7-9- James and The Giant Peach, Jr.- Based on the witty book, James and the Giant Peach, James and the Giant Peach, Jr. is a fun adaptation playing all weekend at The Bama Theatre in Tuscaloosa. Ticket and showtime information is listed here.

April 7-9- Alabama Auto Show– Imagine yourself in the seat of your favorite vehicles and the ones you dream about at the Alabama Auto Show happening at the BJCC. Ticket information is listed here.

April 7-9- Phantom of The Opera– The famous Broadway show is making a stop in Birmingham at the BJCC. Tickets are still available. Find more information here.

April 8- Druid City Arts Festival- Find some cool art or vintage finds at the Druid City Arts Festival happening this Saturday in Tuscaloosa’s Government Plaza. We have a full list of all the artists posted here.

April 8- Walk for Autism & 5K Race– Join dozens of runners and walkers in support of the Autism Society of Alabama at the Walk for Autism &5K race at Veteran’s Park in Hoover. Your fundraising efforts help provide support to individuals and families affected by autism,which now affects 1 in every 68 people. Find more information here.

April 8- Girls Inc. Cajun Cook Off- You’ll get a chance to get a taste of some of the best Cajun food at the 7th annual Girls Inc. Cajun Cook Off in Birmingham’s Railroad Park. Click here for details.

April 8- Spring Food Truck Rally- More than 20 food trucks are parking at the Avondale Brewing Company serving up some of Birmingham’s best cuisine. Enjoy delicious dishes and live music. Ticket information is listed here.

April 9- Walk to End Lupus– The Walk to End Lupus Now is the signature event of the Lupus Foundation of America and a very important way we bring attention to the cruel mystery of lupus in the Mid-South Chapter’s service area of Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. Join runners and walkers at Veteran’s Park in Hoover to enjoy the race, music and tons of kid-friendly activities. Find more information here.