»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- APRIL 28-30

Bama's Buzz for April 28-30, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Ford.

April 28- Live At The Plaza- The fantastic Live at the Plaza spring and summer concert series in Tuscaloosa’s Government Plaza kicks off Friday with Magic City Smooth Jazz on stage. The music begins at 6p. Find more information here.

April 29- Tuscaloosa’s Mayor’s Cup 5K Run- Saturday morning, meet up at Government Plaza again, this time wearing sneakers for the annual Mayor’s Cup 5k Run. Find late registration information here.

April 29- Discover the Dinosaurs: Unleashed- If you or your children are fascinated by dinosaurs, go see them come to life at the Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed tour at the BJCC. Ticket information is listed here.

April 29- Kickin’ It For Kids- If your family is competitive and full of energy, enter the Family Kickball tournament this Saturday in Birmingham. The event benefits Lifeline Children’s Services which helps provide foster care for children in the community. Get more information here.

April 29- Girls on the Run 5K– Lace up your sneakers and soak up girl power at the annual Girls on the Run 5K mapped through downtown Birmingham. Get energized by the cheering sections along the 3.1 mile course. Find registration information here.

April 28-30- Parade Of Homes– Find your dream home or get some on trend decor ideas during the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders Parade of Homes throughout the Birmingham metropolitan area. Find ticket information here.