»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- APRIL 21-23

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for April 21-23, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Ford.

April 21- Soul2Soul Tour- One of Country music’s sweetest couple’s are on stage at the BJCC. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are making a stop on their Soul2Soul tour on Friday night. Tickets are still available. Click here for details.

April 22- Jubilee Joe’s Crawfish Boil-Louisiana is coming to Birmingham cooking up some amazing cuisine at the Jubilee Joe’s Crawfish boil. It’s all happening at the Oak Mountain Ampitheater. Ticket information is listed here.

April 22- Alabama A-Day- The day die hard fans have been waiting for will soon be here. Saturday is Alabama A-Day. If you need more information, click here.

April 22- Tuscaloosa Volksfest- Tuscaloosa is celebrating fantstic German culture at the annual Volksfest in Government plaza. Enjoy German food, music, beers, arts, crafts and tons of children’s activities. More information is listed here.

April 23- Tuscaloosa’s Got Talent- One Grand Prize winner could go home with $1,000 at the annual Tuscaloosa’s Got Talent competition, benefitting Drishti 4 Humanity. Click here for ticket information.