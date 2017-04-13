»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- APRIL 14-16

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for April 14-16, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Ford.

April 13-15- Phantom of the Opera– The famous Broadway show is making at stop in Birmingham at the BJCC. Tickets are still available and more information is listed here.

April 13-15- James and the Giant Peach– The Birmingham Children’s Theatre presents James and the Giant Peach. Find ticket information here.

Friday, April 14- Easter Egg Stravaganza @CHOM- The Easter bunny is planning to be really busy this weekend with stops all over West Alabama. He’s landing at the Children’s Hand-on Museum where’s he’s leaving 1,000 eggs for children to find. Click here for more information.

Friday, April 14- Debbie Bond& The Trudats- Debbie Bond and The Trudats will be on stage at Band of Brothers Brewing Company. Ticket information is listed here.

Saturday, April 15- Barons Baseball Bash- Birmingham’s Barons’ baseball team is kicking off their season this Saturday with a huge bash at Railroad Park. Enjoy food trucks, music and a kids fun zone. Click here for more information.

Saturday, April 15– Birmingham Zoo Eggstravaganza- The Birmingham Zoo will transform into an Easter Egg wonderland this Saturday and it’s not just for kids. There’s an adult egg hunt too. Find more information listed here.