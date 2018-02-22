»»BAMA THEATRE HOSTING SCREENING OF ‘GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN’

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kaitlyn Lynch

The Bama Theatre will host a screening of “Goodbye Christopher Robin” tonight at 7:30 p.m. “Goodbye Christopher Robin” is the first film in the Bama Art House winter film series for 2018.

“The mission of the Bama Art House series is to bring current and contemporary independent film to West Alabama, transforming the historic Bama Theatre into a cinematic art house,” said Kevin Ledgewood, the man in charge of the theater’s publicity.

The box office will open at 6:30 p.m. and doors will open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $8 for general admission, $7 for students and seniors, and $6 for Arts Council members. Patrons will also have the opportunity to purchase a discount punch card for $60 to see any 10 movies shown by the Bama Art House.

The Bama Theatre is located in downtown Tuscaloosa at 600 Greensboro Ave. Typical showings for this film series take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.