»»BAMA THEATRE HOSTING FREE DOCUMENTARY SCREENING TONIGHT

The Tuscaloosa District Attorney’s office is joining forces with West Alabama’s law enforcement officials tonight at the Bama Theatre, where they’re hosting a free screening of “Chasing the Dragon.”

“CHASING THE DRAGON” What: Documentary screening

Where: Bama Theatre in Tuscaloosa

When: March 28, 6-8 p.m.

How much: Free

Warning: Film contains graphic content and language. Parental discretion is advised.

The documentary, released by the FBI and national Drug Enforcement Administration follows several people who have dealt with or are dealing with an opioid addiction

Opioid abuse is already an epidemic in the U.S., and communities throughout the nation are experiencing a boom in those addicted and those dying of overdoses.

The event is tonight from 6 to 8 p.m., and the entire community is invited.

Hays Webb and the Tuscaloosa District Attorney’s Office teamed up with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force, Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the University of Alabama Police Department, the Northport Police Department and PRIDE of Tuscaloosa for the screening.