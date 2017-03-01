»»BAIL AMOUNTS FOR MURDER CHARGES NOW HIGHER

Alabama’s criminal bail schedule is undergoing some changes this year.

The Alabama Supreme Court sets that bail schedule with recommended bail amounts for varying crimes. Tuscaloosa County adheres to that schedule.

A big change in 2017 is a significant increase in the suggested maximum bail for anyone facing a murder charge.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said that in years past the suggested bail for murder suspects ranged between $15,000 and $60,000.

Effective Jan. 1, that maximum amount was raised from $60,000 to $150,000.

Plenty of people in Alabama believe the bail amount for murder was entirely too low.

“Imagine having lost a family member,” Webb said. “Bonds are not intended to be punitive, they are intended to keep our community safe.”

The difference between $60,000 and $150,000 is huge, Webb said.

A bail’s purpose is ensuring anyone charged with a crime shows up in court when their crime goes to trial. The amounts are set by magistrates, not the district attorney or by law enforcement.