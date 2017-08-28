»»“BACON BREW & QUE” SUPPORTS LOCAL BUSINESSES

By: Madison MacLean

The annual “Bacon Brew and Que” fest combined everyone’s favorite things for a day of food and fun. Over 60 craft beers were on tap at the Tuscaloosa River Market Saturday, served up with bacon and barbecue from 15 local restaurants. The all you can eat and drink event is a hit every year with Tuscaloosa residents. “I loved it last year. Love food, love beer, and love bacon,” says MacKenzie Morris, who attended the event.

“Bacon Brew & Que” not only gives people a chance to try delicious food and beer, but supports local businesses. This year’s addition of barbecue brought an even larger crowd out to see what Tuscaloosa’s spots had to offer.

This was the fourth year for the event.