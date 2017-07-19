»»BACK-TO-SCHOOL TAX-FREE WEEKEND: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Alabama is hosting its annual back-to-school tax-free weekend a few weeks early this year.

Usually held the first weekend of August, this year’s event is happening this weekend. The holiday begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday at midnight.

Tax-free items include most clothing items $100 or less — including diapers, computers and computer supplies costing up to $750, school supplies costing up to $50, and books with a sale price of $30 or less.

For a full list of what you can and can’t buy tax-free, check below.