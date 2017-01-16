»»BABY BORN ON SIDE OF HIGHWAY CELEBRATES HIS FIRST BIRTHDAY

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

One year ago, Kimberly Johnson went into labor on the side of a highway. Off-duty Tuscaloosa firefighter Steve Zark just so happened to be passing by, and helped the struggling mother deliver a beautiful baby boy.

“I think about him every time I see my son,” Johnson said. “I just sit here and say, ‘Wow, it could have been tragic.’ I definitely appreciate everything he has done.”

Today, Braylen Chambers celebrated his first birthday at Cicis Pizza. Lt. Zark said he wanted to be at the party to celebrate the milestone.

“I’ve kind of thought about him throughout the year,” he said. “When they called me and said they were going to have a little birthday party I knew that I wanted to be here and be able to see how he’s doing and kind of reminisce about it a little bit.”

Baylen’s grandmother Valerie Chambers was in the car when her daughter went into labor, and said Zark being there was nothing short of a blessing.

“We are just so glad and so blessed that he came along when he did,” she said. “It’s a year later and Braylen is doing good. He is trying to take baby steps now so he is beginning to walk, so everything so far has been going well.”

Lt. Zark said he plans to keep in contact with the family, and looks forward to seeing Braylen again.