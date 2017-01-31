»»AWNING FIRE TEMPORARILY CLOSES MEXICAN RESTAURANT PEPITO’S

Tuscaloosa Mexican restaurant Pepito’s caught fire Sunday, but the blaze didn’t start in the kitchen.

Owner Jamie Narajo said he noticed smoke outside under the restaurant’s awning around 6:30 that evening. When he went to investigate, he said he found a light on fire.

Firefighters spent about an hour putting out the blaze. Only the awning was damaged.

Narajo said he’s thanking a higher power the fire wasn’t worse.

“Thanks to god that was a minor situation,” he said. “We’re lucky.”

Narajo said he’s hoping the restaurant will be open for business by Wednesday. Pepito’s is located at 1301 McFarland Blvd. NE.