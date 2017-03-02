»»AUTO SUPPLIER OPENING $10.4M FACILITY NEAR BIRMINGHAM

MCCALLA, Ala. (AP) – A Spain-based automotive supplier plans to build a manufacturing facility in Jefferson County that will create 150 jobs.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that Grupo Antolin plans to invest nearly $10.4 million in the facility, which will be located at the Jefferson Metropolitan Park in McCalla. Antolin Alabama Inc. will begin construction this month.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, workers at the facility will make around $19.13 an hour.

Grupo Antolin designs and manufactures interior components for automakers, including doors, seats, lighting fixtures, cockpits and trim.