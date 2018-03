Nikki Lazzara

Authorities are working to determine if the police shooting of a Baldwin County man was justified.

It happened Monday after a lengthy standoff in the Barnwell Community. Police said 66-year-old Robert Lewis Yates shot at deputies attempting to serve him an eviction notice.

A SWAT team entered Yates’ home at 6:30 p.m., and were again met with gunfire.

Authorities said they’re still unclear of how Yates died. No deputies were injured.