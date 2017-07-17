»»AUTHORITIES SUSPECT FOUL PLAY AFTER WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN TUSCALOOSA COUNTY

UPDATE July 17, 2017, 5:45 p.m.: The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman found dead this afternoon as Jennifer Raven Nevin, 23, of Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating after a woman was found dead this afternoon.

Authorities said the body was discovered by a gas worker on a dirt road near the intersection of Watermelon and Phelps roads, and they believe the woman is a white or Hispanic woman and is a young woman likely between the ages of 18 and 35.

Capt. Gary Hood with the metro homicide unit said it appears the body was there for a few days before it was discovered. Foul play is suspected, Hood said.