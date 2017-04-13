»»AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR MAN ACCUSED OF SETTING FIRE IN EX-GIRLFRIEND’S HOME

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man they say tried to burn his ex-girlfriend’s house down while she was inside.

It happened in the 900 block of 36th Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday. When authorities arrived, they met an 18-year-old woman who said she was inside the home when her ex-boyfriend, identified as 22-year-old Jacquantis Dewayne Noland-Turner, kicked in her door and started an argument.

The victim said she ran and locked herself in the bathroom while Noland-Turner grabbed a baseball bat and began smashing the walls and door of the bathroom and telling her to come out or he’d burn the house down.

The victim said she soon smelled gasoline and smoke. When officers arrived, they found some material burning near a gas can and noticed what appeared to be gas sloshed around the door and home, but Noland-Turner was gone.

The victim was not injured in the altercation.

Noland-Turner is wanted on arson and burglary charges.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Noland-Turner should contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-464-8672 or Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.