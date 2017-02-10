»»AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR MAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING ALICEVILLE POLICE CHIEF

Sheriff’s deputies spent part of their evening Thursday in the woods along the Pickens and Greene County line, searching for a suspect accused of assaulting Aliceville’s police chief.

Bruce Hughes of Aliceville is the man authorities are searching for. He’s described as a black male with a light complexion who weighs about 245 pounds.

Pickens County Sheriff David Abston said Hughes was in court Thursday for a traffic offense. When police tried apprehending him, he resisted and escaped in a vehicle he later wrecked and abandoned in the Benevola community.

“We saw tracks all the way down the Sipsey River,” Abston said. “And the dogs actually crossed Cotton’s Birdge, and we’ve talked to witnesses who saw a person fitting the description walking in Greene County in the Gena community.”

Abston said the Gena community is the last known location of the suspect.

During the search, police chased a suspicious vehicle that later wrecked on Romulus Road in Tuscaloosa County. Two suspects were taken into custody. Police aren’t sure if the suspects in that incident are connected to Hughes or not.

Abston said if you believe you’ve seen Hughes, call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 205-367-2000.