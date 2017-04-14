»»AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR MAN ACCUSED IN THURSDAY SHOOTING

Tuscaloosa authorities are still searching for the man accused of shooting another person several times near the intersection of 31st Street and 35th Avenue Thursday.

The victim is still in critical condition at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Tyriss Mikal Fowler, 32, is wanted on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, with his hair wound into short twists.

Investigators said they’re also searching for a tall, slim black male in his 20s possibly named Carlos who may have been at the scene of the shooting.

Police said they believe Fowler shot the victim while she was in her vehicle. As Fowler was fleeing, the woman hit his vehicle with hers. After the collision, Fowler abandoned his vehicle in the street and ran away.

Investigators said they have no motive for the shooting yet, but they do know the victim and suspect are acquainted.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Fowler’s location or the shooting to contact local law enforcement or Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.